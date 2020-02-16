Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Three alleged highway robbers were shot dead in an encounter with the personnel of Muhafiz Force and B-division police in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to police, three highway robbers, identified as Saghar Ali alias Dingi, resident of Sialkot, Asif, resident of village Talvandi district Narowal, and Arslan, resident of Narang Mandi, were fleecing the commuters after setting up a picket on Chitti Kothi Road.

Meanwhile, the personnel of Muhafiz Force patrolling the area received information about the robbers.

When they reached the spot, the robbers opened fire at them. In retaliation, all the three robbers were shot dead by them.

The police said that three ‘highway robbers’, who were shot dead, were wanted to Narowal and Sheikhupura police due to their involvement in dozen of heinous cases. B division police have started the investigation.

The LESCO WAPDA team after reaching in city adjacent locality Dera Ludhaniyan thrashed by the number of electricity thieves here on Saturday.

The team led by the SDO Sarfaraz Shah after receiving the information that some people in the said locality were consuming the electricity illegally.

The team members when started to uproot the meters of the power stealers meanwhile the dozens of people attacked with iron rods and sticks on LESCO WAPDA team.

As a result three personals Shahbaz, Usman and another suffered injuries.

The Sadar police have registered the case against the attackers including Najam, Farzand, Faisal, Asghar, Nadeem and others.

Investigation was underway till the filing of this story.