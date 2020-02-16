Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance. In a meeting, CPO reviewed per­formance of all police officers and found perfor­mance of SHO Kurr Ali Imran, SHO City Tandlian­wala Elyas Baig and SHO Tarkhani Zafar Abbas very poor. Therefore, the CPO suspended these SHOs and directed them to report to Police Line for further action.