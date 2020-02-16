FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance. In a meeting, CPO reviewed performance of all police officers and found performance of SHO Kurr Ali Imran, SHO City Tandlianwala Elyas Baig and SHO Tarkhani Zafar Abbas very poor. Therefore, the CPO suspended these SHOs and directed them to report to Police Line for further action.
February 16, 2020
