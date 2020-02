Share:

KARACHI - A walk was organised to create awareness among masses about polio prior to the five-day anti-polio cam­paign scheduled to be­gin on February 17 from DC office Larkana to SP Chowk here.

The anti-polio walk was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Imdad Ali while District Health Officer Larkana, Syed Amjad Shah and others attend­ed the walk.