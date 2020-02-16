Share:

PESHAWAR - The Young Doctor As­sociation Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa welcomed the Islamabad High Court decision to declare PMC ordinance as null and void and vowed to fully support Islamabad High Court’s decision if gov­ernment acted against the decision of the court.

Dr Rizwan Kundi Presi­dent of YDA and Dr Aftab Marwat chairman YDA said that government tried its level best to pri­vatise government hos­pitals along with PMDC, but due to independent judiciary, government could not implement their illegal decisions.

The YDA-KP strong­ly condemned ministers for issuing notifications to run health department by incompetent people, and vowed to raise voice against such notifica­tions.

They clarified that the health department has its own faculty members, and these notifications for appointing new people would disturb the system.