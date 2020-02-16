PESHAWAR - The Young Doctor Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed the Islamabad High Court decision to declare PMC ordinance as null and void and vowed to fully support Islamabad High Court’s decision if government acted against the decision of the court.
Dr Rizwan Kundi President of YDA and Dr Aftab Marwat chairman YDA said that government tried its level best to privatise government hospitals along with PMDC, but due to independent judiciary, government could not implement their illegal decisions.
The YDA-KP strongly condemned ministers for issuing notifications to run health department by incompetent people, and vowed to raise voice against such notifications.
They clarified that the health department has its own faculty members, and these notifications for appointing new people would disturb the system.