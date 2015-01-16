KHYBER AGENCY - The security agencies have foiled a terrorism bid by disposing of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by unknown militants here in a dressing room of a playground of Government High School Landi Kotal, administration sources said on Thursday.

The sources said, the local tribesmen noticed a suspected ghee cane, placed in one of the dress rooms of the ground. The information was convoyed to administration officials who along with forces Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) rushed to the spot, cordoned off the whole area and defused the bomb, the sources said.

Immediately after the incident the forces launched a clean-up operation, searched the school building and the surrounding areas thoroughly, the sources said.