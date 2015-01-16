LAHORE - The 100th anniversary of first General Secretary of All India Muslim League Nawab Sir Salimullah of Dhaka will be observed today (Friday) at Aiwnan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.
NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarrar will preside over the sitting. The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Bangladesh Brotherhood Society.
