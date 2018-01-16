RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested three persons on charges of hurling threats towards an employee of Central Ordinance Depot, Rawalpindi while impersonating as activists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a banned outfit.

During investigation, it was established that the three held in the case had no links with the banned TTP; rather the accused committed the crime over old enmity with the complainant. The police also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained their two-day physical remand to probe the matter.

The detainees were identified as Tanveer Akhter, Ramzan and Ali, informed sources on Monday.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja had ordered arrest of the accused involved in threatening the employee of the COD.

According to sources, a team of Police Station Jatli carried out a raid in Ranjyali village and held the accused involved in threatening and blackmailing an employee, Muhammad Ilyas, of COD Rawalpindi by impersonating as activists of the defunct TTP. They said that the police had shifted the accused to police station for further investigation. The sources said that the police had also recovered mobile phones and other stuff from their possession.

Station House Officer Mandra Sardar Zulfiqar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said that the accused had confessed their crime. He said that the main accused, Tanveer Akhter, told the investigators that Muhammad Ilyas had used offensive language against him on which he along with two others engineered a plan to start a maligning campaign against the wife of the applicant.

He said that the police had presented the accused before the court of area magistrate Rana Asif and had obtained their physical remand. The SHO said that the accused had no links with TTP; rather they committed the crime to take revenge from Ilyas for using abusive language against them.

The Mandra police had registered a case against unidentified men for threatening the COD employee of kidnapping his wife and killing his children.