TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology on Tuesday announced that Iran’s Payam satellite had not been put into orbit successfully.

Referring to the launching ceremony which was held in Imam Khomeini Spaceport early on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Payam did not reach enough speed in the third stage and was not put into orbit. He added that Dousti satellite was waiting to be launched.

Payam-e Amirkabir Satellite was designed and developed by Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology and was planned to carry out imagery mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Iran has previously sent Simorgh satellite and Pajouhesh explorer into the orbit in recent years.

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has planned to build imagery satellites with one-meter-precision by the end of current Iran’s 20-year National Vision Program in 2025.

The first human-made satellite to orbit earth Sputnik-1 was launched on October 4, 1957 and ten years later on October 10, 1967 the Outer Space Treaty which defines countries’ space borders of exploration, and provides a basis for International Space Law was signed.