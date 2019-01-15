Share:

ISLAMABAD-Though nutrition remains a backbone of the health of any nation, but Pakistan lacks the national adolescent nutrition policy and solid data to address the malnutrition problems in adults, speakers said on Tuesday. Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) launched an adolescent study here. NHS official Dr. Khawaja Masoud Ahmed giving the technical presentation shared that Pakistan has a high burden of malnutrition, costing US$ 7.6 billion or 3% of GDP annually. He said adolescents constitute one quarter of the population (approx. 40 million) while existing data on adolescent nutritional status is limited in scope and quality.

He said that the data has not been routinely collected for adults as it has for women and young children. The evidence review suggests that adolescents experience a high burden of stunting, emaciation, and obesity issues.

According to details, girls appear to experience a higher burden of stunting (11-23%, depending on the population) and obesity (8%) than boys (5% for both). Boys have a slightly higher prevalence of emaciation (12%) than girls (10%), while emaciation is more common in rural areas and obesity in urban areas. Anaemia is prevalent among adolescent girls (54%) as well as deficiencies in folic acid (49%), zinc (42%), and vitamin A (40%). Technical review presented added that household food insecurity is a major barrier to obtaining an adequate diet, especially in rural areas, more than half of households are food insecure. The review further suggested that adolescent diets are generally poor, not sufficiently diverse, and are overwhelmingly full of wheat and are lacking fruits, vegetables, pulses, potatoes, meat and eggs.

It appears that adolescent girls rarely have control of food expenditure or distribution within the household, whereas the primary decision-makers for the purchase of packaged foods are their mothers, who have limited nutritional knowledge. Dr Khawaja Masood Ahmed said that an important landmark achieved is the establishment of a dedicated platform for adolescent nutrition, i.e ‘The National Technical Advisory and Advocacy Platform for Improved Adolescent Nutrition’. He said this has not only served to bring together key partners in the adolescent nutrition space but will also anchor and drive further actions for adolescent nutrition in the country. Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai said that while the first 1,000 days remain a critical period of nutritional need, adolescence, the period from 10-19 years of age is characterized by rapid biological and psychosocial growth and development. Up to 45% of skeletal growth takes place and 15 to 25% of adult height is achieved during adolescence, he said.

Dr Baseer also said that it is a vulnerable time with increased nutritional requirements, particularly for girls who are biologically vulnerable, while often lacking access to nutritious food, education, and other opportunities owing to gendered cultural norms.

Adolescence also presents unique opportunities to instil positive health behaviours before lifelong dietary and related habits are fully formed. Investing in nutrition during adolescence improves physical and cognitive development, shaping life course and intergenerational trajectories. Country Director GAIN Dr Qaiser Munir Pasha, shared the journey of work done on adolescent nutrition through the World Bank SAFANSI funding last year. He said that alongside the 1000 days window of opportunity focusing on the period between conception and the second year of child life, there is increasing attention globally to also addressing malnutrition in adolescents.

It is generally recognized that adolescents in Pakistan suffer from malnutrition. However, piecemeal and small scale interventions have been implemented by different partners over time. Additional Secretary of Health at MoNHSRC Dr Iqbal Durrani, in his remarks said that nutrition remains the backbone of health and reiterated that lack of data for this age group is a problem. And it is required to use this information and translate into policies and actions for adolescents. In her remarks, the Senior Health Specialist World Bank, Dr Aliya Kashif, said that focus on adolescent nutrition is important but 1000 days approach should not be forgotten. “Prioritization is the key and the spectrum of services need to be catered for. The state should take the responsibility to move the agenda forward and show commitment.”