Share:

ISLAMABAD-Consolidated steps are being taken to complete development work at fast pace in all sectors particularly in Park Enclave, according to the officials. In this connection, concerned formations of the CDA have been directed not only to actively peruse different cases pending in different courts of law but also to resolve issues so that residual development work could be completed at accelerated pace. These views were expressed by the Member Estate Capital Development Authority (CDA), Khushal Khan while chairing a meeting held at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by officers of Law Wing, Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Estate Management Directorate and other concerned formations.

The meeting showed concern over news report published in specific section of media regarding Park Enclave which is based on distortion of facts, misrepresentation and absolutely unwarranted accusations. Representatives of Law Wing informed the meeting that in an appeal titled, Hameeda Bano etc vs CDA, the Islamabad High Court had restrained CDA from making allotments in Kurri Model Village till the next date of hearing. It was further briefed that CDA neither blamed nor accursed the Court in the referred letter. The meeting was also briefed that the impression given by certain section of media is not based on facts and is itself contemptuous and defamatory while the Court will be apprised of the correct factual position when the case is fixed for hearing.

The meeting was apprised that the possession of the 61 plots in Park Enclave could not be handed over to the allottees as the subject land was under illegal occupation of previous landowners whose land was acquired way back in 1968.

It was further apprised that despite payment of compensation and rehabilitation benefits they were still in illegal possession of the land. In 2008, CDA with the permission from the then Federal Government entered into a package deal with the previous landowners in order to clear the land by relocating them in Kurri Model Village. On this occasion, Member Estate said that the dignity of the Court is foremost and must be upheld under all circumstances.

The Capital Development Authority, as a Statutory Authority, has always ensured strict compliance and adherence to the directions, orders and judgments passed by the Courts. He directed the Law Wing to actively peruse the cases impeding development work not only in Park Enclave but in other sectors as well.