KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday took a notice of the CCTV footage went viral on the social media exposing the policemen looting the stuff from a sheesha café in Clifton locality.

According to Sindh police spokesperson, IGP Sindh sought a detailed report over the incident from the District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah. The video shows that at least three policemen of the Clifton division were abusing and beating the citizens and also looting the stuff from the sheesha café during a police crackdown against sheesha cafes in Clifton area. The policemen were said to be a team members of the Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz.

On the other hand, ASP Suhai Aziz declined the media reports while said that it was not a restaurant but a sheesha café. She confirmed the incident saying that it happened during a crackdown against the sheesha cafes in the area. An inquiry has been initiated against the cops allegedly looted at least three Red Bulls from a sheesha café and harassed and beaten a citizen up during a raid, she explained. The policemen responsible for the act would be dealt accordingly to law, adding that the incident occurred when the Clifton division police was busy in a recent crackdown against the sheesha cafes. She also clarified that the policemen were not belong to his police party but they were from the reserve police and posted to the Clifton and Boat Basin police stations.