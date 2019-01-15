Share:

Many trials and efforts have been made by several players to bring peace back in Afghanistan. But, the country has not been rewarded with peace till date. For the past 17 years, the country has sufferred from the war. Recently, one such effort is being made by the US in order to bring peace back in the country.

Three rounds of the talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US have taken place. The two rounds took place between July to October. However, the third was held in December. As a matter of fact, the peace in Afghanistan will surely benefit to the entire region in general and Pakistan in particular. Therefore, being citizens of Pakistan, we pray and hope that the talks may succeed. So that, the peace may sustain not only in Afghanistan but the whole region also.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO,

Sindh, December 8.