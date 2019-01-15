Share:

LAHORE-After many Pakistani actors helped raise donations for the Daimer- Bhasha dam fund, famous American singer Akon has now lent his support to the cause.

The singer shared a video on twitter, in which he said: “This is a special message to all Pakistanis around the world, according to a United Nations report, water resources in the country will dry up by 2025, so I’m asking all Pakistanis living in the country and overseas to support the Diamer and Bhasha dam. So we can mobilise Pakistan into a better future.”

The singer will be arriving in Karachi and Lahore to perform concerts between April 26 to 29.

Earlier in another video on Sunday, the singer had given a shout out to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Yo, Imran Khan, It’s ya boy Akon, I’m looking forward to coming to Pakistan, are you ready for me,” he states.

The World Soccer Stars event on 10 January brought the Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo football legends to the country to launch the tournament.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar paid close attention to the water scarcity issue and ordered the creation of the Dam Fund in July of last year, a fund that appeals to the general public and Pakistanis abroad for donations to build the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.