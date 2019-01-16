Share:

LONDON - Liverpool have suffered an injury blow with England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a knee problem. The 20-year-old was injured in the warm-up before Saturday’s 1-0 win at Brighton. He was able to play the full 90 minutes but now faces an extended spell out. Alexander-Arnold does not require surgery but will miss Liverpool’s home games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City. Alexander-Arnold may yet struggle to be ready for the visit to West Ham and the Anfield meeting with Bournemouth. James Milner has proved able at right-back in the past but with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren also out injured, it means coach Jurgen Klopp’s defensive resources are being stretched, although Joel Matip was back on the bench at Brighton.