ISLAMABAD-The regular monitoring of the air quality has reported the federal capital is breathing in healthy environment with below permissible limits, reduced concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5) and NO2 in the atmosphere. The data has been obtained from the fixed air quality monitoring station located at Pak-EPA premises here in sector H-8/2.

According to EPA on Tuesday, air quality data recorded revealed that all the parameters were below the permissible limits of NEQS. The 24 hour average of NO2 was 18.73µg/m3 and SO2 12.8 µg/m³ against the NEQS value of 80µg/m³ and 120µg/m³. Concentrations of Particulate Matter of size 2.5 microns were 31.4µg/m³ against the 35 µg/m³ standard value. It was observed in the report that 24 hours average concentrations of all three parameters particularly NO2, SO2 and Particulate Matter of size less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) were below the permissible limits of NEQS with tumultuous concentrations.

The concentrations of PM2.5 and NO2 during the evening hours were recorded slightly high. “Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses no risk,” the report said.