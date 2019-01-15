Share:

GUJRANWALA-A five-day anti-polio campaign will be launched from 21st January in Gujranwala district. According to Health Department, it has constituted 1884 teams including 1656 mobile teams, 155 fixed teams and 73 transit teams for vaccination of under five years children throughout the district. These teams will also perform their duties at all bus stops and railway station. Health spokesman requested the citizens to get their children with anti polio vaccination so that they could be saved from any kind of disability.

CIA arrests three

suspects in raids

CIA police have arrested three accused involved in robbery incidents and recovered stolen cash and illegal arms from them. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused - Asad Jutt, Faisal and Shehzad were related to a criminal gang and during preliminary investigation they confessed to have committed dozens of robberies and other crimes including robbery at Kashf Foundation Office, Gujranwala. He told the media that raiding party had also recovered stolen cash and illegal arms from them. Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested a person for flying kite and recovered 2,000 kites and string rolls from him.

Youth found dead

A youth was found hanged from a tree in the law of his house in Kamoke, Gujranwala. It was reported that parents of deceased Waheed were went to another city to attend a marriage ceremony while at early morning sister of Waheed found her brother hanged from a tree in the lawn. Police started investigation.

39 booked for power theft

Gepco teams caught 39 suspects red-handed stealing electricity from different areas of the region. It was reported that Gepco vigilance teams conducted raids in different areas of the region on last night and held 39 persons while stealing the electricity. The accused were served not only heavy detection bills but FIRs were also got against them at respective police stations.

Cop caught taking bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment caught an ASI red-handed while receiving bribe here. According to the ACE, a citizen named Arslan gave an application to the Ace authorities that Cantt police ASI M Akram had demanded bribe from him for the registration of a case against some accused. After approval from the competent authority, ACE circle officer conducted a raid and caught the accused ASI red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs40,000 from the citizen.