LAHORE - The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) and The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests especially research and development to achieve high economic growth.

The signing ceremony was held at a local hotel on Tuesday where APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood and CGSS President Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery inked the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations. Whereas APBF Founding Chairman Haroon Khawaja and Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi witnessed the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Executive Committee of the APBF and the high powered 20-member delegation of CGSS Advisory Board and senior office-bearers.

CGSS President Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, in his speech, said the MoU was a significant step in bringing the institutions, academia, trade and industry together and that the economic challenges being faced by the country needed tailor-made and workable solutions. This is only possible through the strong research and industry linkage, he added. He said that there is no dearth of resources in Pakistan but it is far behind in the economic race because we have failed to properly tap these resources.

Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery observed that both institutions will collaborate and undertake projects to help the industry compete with the current challenges and hold workshops, conferences, symposia and seminars for mutual benefits. He said that CGSS is a non-profit Institution with mission to help improve policy and decision-making through analysis and research. Its empirical research and analysis have been assisting the government, organizations and communities. He said the research of CGSS focuses on all subjects of relevance, such as counter terrorism, politics, energy, education, health, justice, environment, and national/international security affairs with a special emphasis on the growing collaboration of Pakistan in respect with international powers.

APBF Founding Chairman Haroon Khawaja, while addressing the ceremony, said this agreement will offer our members the ability to network with other businesses worldwide and enhance the share of business in global village.

Haroon Khawaja observed that the MoU was aimed at capacity-building programmes through training and empowerment by mutual collaboration between the business community and think-tanks. He said the APBF will collaborate for the development of joint research activities and enhancement of capacity building.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, in his address, added that both the bodies have also decided to form a co-ordination committee to work together in future.

Syed Maaz Mahmood said that the APBF seeks a strong and prosperous Pakistan with sustained growth ensured through effective and continued policies resulting in better quality of life for its citizens. According to the MoU, both the bodies would cooperate in preparation of proposals for economic uplift of the country and would conduct joint research studies to develop industries across the country.

APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi, on this occasion, said that both the associations would forward joint proposals to the federal government for the budgets in future. He said that efforts would also be made for attracting investment for reconstruction opportunities zones. He said that harmony between the two leading bodies would help solve the problems being faced by the business community in the country.