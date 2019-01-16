Share:

Bangladesh refused to accept its citizens in Pakistani jails by saying they are not citizens of Bangladesh.

12 Bangladeshi who completed their terms in jail for travelling without legal documents and staying in Pakistan after the expiry of visa are waiting for their country to take them back. However, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan stated that they are not their citizens.

Federal Review Board headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa has reviewed all the cases.

Earlier, Bangladesh had made an agreement with India under which India gave citizenship to 15,000 people living in Bangladesh Enclave.