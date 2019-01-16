Share:

BEIJING - Despite the freezing cold, workers are rushing indoor and outdoor arrangements for the International Horticultural Exhibition slated to open on April 29 in the district of Yanqing on the northern outskirts of Beijing. According to the organizing committee of the event, commonly known as Expo 2019 Beijing, all infrastructure for 100 indoor and outdoor gardens at the exhibition will be finished by the end of March. Eighty-six countries and 24 international organizations have confirmed participation in the exhibition. The infrastructure for more than 30 of the 41 international gardens has finished, according to Jiao Yutong, an official with the organizing committee. Xinhua reporters saw the infrastructure in gardens for Japan, Germany, Pakistan and Thailand completed. A number of plants have been shipped to the gardens. "Participating countries have taken the exhibition as a platform for demonstrating their newest horticulture achievements and promoting tourism as well as making horticulture and agriculture exchanges," he said.

Open from April 29 to Oct. 7 next year, the expo will exhibit flower, fruit and vegetable farming at the foot of the Great Wall in Yanqing. Throughout the expo, visitors can also enjoy more than 2,500 cultural activities.

This is the second time for China to hold such a high-level horticulture expo. The first such event was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.

China's flower industry is now in full bloom, with a plantation area expanding from about 14,000 hectares in 1984 to about 1.4 million hectares in 2018, the largest in the world. Sales volume surged from 600 million yuan (about 87.1 million US dollars) to 153.3 billion yuan during the period. China will showcase 34 gardens at the exhibition, where visitors can enjoy horticulture arrangements to the backdrop of China's diverse landscape designs.