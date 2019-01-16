Share:

KENYA:- A luxury hotel complex is under attack in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi۔ At least two blasts and gunfire were heard at the compound in the Westlands district of the city, which houses the DusitD2 hotel as well as offices. The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab claimed the attack but gave no details. Four armed men entered the complex, eyewitnesses say. People are leaving the site escorted by heavily armed officers. Several people were led out covered in blood. A woman working in a neighbouring building told Reuters news agency:–BBC

Explosions were heard and a plume of smoke rose above the compound, with vehicles on fire in the car park.One police officer told the BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi at the scene: “Things are not good. People are dying.”

Security forces have cordoned off the area.”

The five-star DusitD2 hotel has 101 rooms. Located in the Westlands suburb, minutes from the capital’s business district, it has its own spa and several restaurants.

Kenya has seen a number of terror attacks in recent years - most notably in areas close to the Somali border and in the country’s capital.

In September 2013, al-Shabab fighters entered the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi and targeted shoppers using guns.

During an 80-hour siege at the upscale centre, 67 people were killed.