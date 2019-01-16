Share:

ISLAMABAD - Veteran bowler Muhammad Aqeel Iqbal has said the national federation and Sindh association needs to provide maximum facilities for the youngsters to flourish tenpin bowling in the country.

Talking to The Nation, Aqeel said: “The STBA must focus on providing coaches to the youngsters rather than banking on sending them on international tours without any preparations. It makes no sense of taking part in international events just for the sake of participation. They must be provided proper coaches, who may impart them best training and prepare them well for international events.

“There is also dire need to find fresh group of players and groom them under qualified coaches, as it will help in enhancing pool of players and making the local events even more challenging and exciting and also helped the players stand realistic chances of doing well at international stage,” he added.

He said he has been playing tenpin bowling for the last 10 years. “It costs at least Rs 20,000 monthly to continue playing. How can youngsters and people from less-privileged backgrounds afford such expenses? The federation and association must sit together and work on a plan and talk with all the bowling clubs’ administrations to ensure subsidized rates to encourage the youngsters.

“I am ready to contribute in the best possible manner and the same others can do. But for how long people like us can carry this noble cause as actually, it is the responsibility of government and private sector to step forward and lend a helping hand to this beautiful game. I feel the federation and association are doing good job, but there is always a room for improvement,” he added. Aqeel said he has options to go abroad and take part in as many international competitions as he wants. “Despite having a number of chances to represent the country at international level, I always preferred to give my chances to fresh and young blood. We are playing bowling for keeping ourselves fit, not for winning medals or personal glories.

“Like PCB and other major federations, the PTBF should also sign contracts with players and promote them at every level. I feel same should be done by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), as without sponsorship, no sports can flourish,” he added.

The veteran bowler said that bowling needs sponsors like Virtual Axis and personalities like Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem and his younger brother Khawaja Fawad, who are providing each and every facility, needed to promote and flourish this game. They are holding top class tournaments, sponsoring talented bowlers and also ensuring minimum rates for professional, amateur and beginners.

“The talent-hunt initiative launched by Khawaja Ahmed and the way inter-school event was conducted, it is remarkable. Watching so many kids of different schools involved in such a healthy activity was really amazing and it is a true service to this wonderful indoor sport,” he added.

He said in last few years, the federation and association have worked tirelessly to dig deep and find fresh talent. “Now tenpin bowling is flourishing in each and every corner of the country. I would like to say thanks to Arena Bowling Club administration for providing us with arena at reasonable rates, which gave us liberty of ensuring maximum bowlers exhibit their prowess in the mega event.

“The arena was well-equipped but they just lack oiling machine. If they install the oiling machine, I am sure the number of bowlers in Karachi will increase and we will find fresh grassroots talent. It is the only sport in which people of all ages can participate and win at any platform,” Aqeel concluded.