LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority and Lahore Ring Road Council at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting accorded approval to budget of Lahore Ring Road Council for the year 2018-19 besides approving the revised budget of 2017-18. Chief Minister approved the Southern Loop III project of Lahore Ring Road and the meeting also gave approval of starting the land acquisition for Southern Loop IV project.

The meeting decided to upgrade the scale of junior patrolling officers from Grade-9 to Grade-11. Chief Minister directed that relevant steps should be taken according to rules.

The rationalization of posts of Lahore Ring Road Authority was given approval as well. This would help to save more than Rs.45 million.

Usman Buzdar said that Southern Loop III project should be completed through public private partnership mode and added that completion of this project would connect Lahore Ring Road with the Multan Road.

People will enjoy best travel facilities due to this project, he added. He directed that technical issues pertaining to the Southern Loop III project should be solved at the earliest and transparent bidding should be conducted in accordance with relevant rules.

The public private partnership model will be further extended, he added. Commissioner Lahore Division, who is also the Chairman of Lahore Ring Road Authority, gave a detailed briefing about the organizational performance, budget and other relevant matters.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja and Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and C&W departments, spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and others attended the meeting.

SCOPE OF WCLA TO BE EXPANDED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided the meeting of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) at his office here on Tuesday. The meeting decided to expand the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to whole of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that Lahore and many other cities enjoy historical importance and they could also promote tourism. PTI government is working to develop the tourism sector on permanent basis.

The restoration of historic buildings, according to their original shape, will help to promote the tourism in the province, he added.

Chief Minister directed that a committee should be constituted under the chair of Chief Secretary to expand the scope of WCLA to other cities. This committee would propose necessary steps in this regard.

He said that historic Hiran Minar should be developed as an attractive tourist-spot. The meeting also accorded approval to hold festival for appositely projecting the multifaceted history and culture of the Punjab province. This festival would help to project the soft image of Pakistan, the Chief Minister concluded.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari briefed the meeting about the organizational performance and the restoration of historic buildings. Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman Heritage Conservation Board Yousaf Salahuddin, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, local government and Auqaf departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, spokesman to CM Dr Shahbaz Gill and others attended the meeting.

Lawmakers call on CM

Provincial ministers and assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that public service is the only agenda of PTI government and added that work on the composite roadmap of public welfare has been started. The foundation of a prosperous Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. When PTI came into power, the economy was devastated and institutions were bankrupted; but in a short span of time, a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in various sectors as we do not believe in slogans but in performance, he added. He said that PTI government has especially focused on the provision of necessary facilities to the people.

The opportunity given by Allah Almighty to serve the people will be fulfilled as a noble cause. We will come up to the expectations of the people and the dream of new Pakistan will be transformed into reality, the Chief Minister concluded.

Those who called on Chief Minister included Information & Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani MPA, PTI ticket holders from Gujranwala Muhammad Ahmad Chatha and Ch. Bilal Ijaz.