LAHORE - The National Highway Authority has announced increase in NOC Fee, Rentals and ‘Security for grant of NOC’ to use NHA Rights of Way (ROW) by the industrial units established within NHA network by more than 100 percent.

Now industrial factory/mills/plant established within one acre of land along NHA network/connected through approach road will have to pay Rs.2,000,000 one time NOC Fee, Rs.50,000 per year approach rentals and refundable security of Rs.100,000.

Industrial factory/mills/plant established on 1.1 to 3 acre of land will have to pay 3,000,000 one-time NOC fee, Rs100,000 approach rentals per year and a refundable security of Rs.500,000. Industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 3.1 to 5 acres will have to pay 4,000,000 one-time NOC fee, Rs.100,000 approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000 refundable security. Industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 5.1 to 10 acres of land will pay Rs.6,000,000 NOC fee, Rs.150,000 approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000 refundable security. Likewise, industrial unit/factory/mills/plant established on 10.1 and above acre of land will have to pay Rs.8,000,000 NOC fee, Rs.200,000 approach rentals per year and Rs.500,000 refundable security.

Industry stakeholders said that in the year 2004, NOC/Registration was Rs.20,000, Annual Approach Rentals Rs. 15,000 and Cash Security Refundable was Rs.50,000. He said comparison of the above rates reveal that the Fee for grant of NOC to use NHA Rights of Way as approaches by the industrial units has witnessed an increase from Rs.20,000 in year 2004 to Rs.8 million in the year 2018. Similarly other fees and charges have been increased.

The business community has demanded the immediate withdrawal of hike in NHA charges including NOC fee, Approach Rentals and Security.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that industry cannot afford the increase that is bound to jack up the cost of doing business and promote uncompetitiveness of the local industry.

He said that fanciful and illogical massive increase in National Highway Authority’s NOC fee, Approach Rentals and Security will give a big blow to the industrial sector which is already stumbling because of high cost of doing business. He said that at a time when economy is passing through a critical time, industrial sector needs supportive measures by NHA and other relevant departments so that it can bring much-needed foreign exchange into the country by enhancing exports.

The LCCI President hoped that Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Chairman National Highway Authority will take notice of the issue and will do a decision in favor of the industrial sector by brining down the NHA fees.