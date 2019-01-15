Share:

BEIJING-Chinese scientists have developed a new moisture-wicking fabric with ultrafast water evaporation and quick-dry performance.

Moisture-wicking fabric can pull moisture away from the skin to the exterior of the clothing. It dries quickly and provides a comfortable environment for the human body in hot or humid environments. There is a growing market demand for this material.

Scientists from Shanghai-based Donghua University developed an assembly strategy to create a biomimetic nanofibrous membrane with ultrafast evaporation and quick-dry performance.

It exhibits an outstanding water evaporation rate, 2.1 times that of Coolmax fabric, a popular moisture-wicking fabric currently on the market. The research serves as a source of inspiration for the development of high-performance moisture-wicking fabric.

Besides sportswear, the research has applications in optimizing functional textiles such as wound dressing materials and diapers, according to the research team.