SIALKOT: Three armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the house of Rescue 1122 Sialkot Station in-charge. The police informed that the dacoits looted house of Muhammad Raza, station in-charge Rescue 1122 Sialkot, situated near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park here. The dacoits also injured the rescue officer's younger brother Muhammad Rameez by hitting him in the head with butts of pistols when he put up resistance.