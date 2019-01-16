Share:

FAISALABAD-Under the development initiative of Punjab government, the waste water treatment plant project costing Rs15 billion would be completed with the cooperation and financial assistance of Denmark to utilise 150 MGD waste water of Maddoana drain for irrigation purposes.

In this connection, a delegation from Denmark visited Faisalabad and held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar. The delegation, led by Deputy Head of Mission Ms Bente Schiller, comprised Director RDC Ulrik Netterstrom and Investment Director Danida Business Finance Rina Stender Sapru.

MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch and other officers were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner welcomed the Danish delegation and said that Punjab government was taking keen interest in the provision of potable water to the people. “In this connection, the government has set its priorities besides allocating sufficient funds,” he said. “However, cooperation of Denmark is appreciable which will help in early completion of the project,” he added.

He said that the district administration would provide all-out support for the completion of the project. He said that the project would further cement the bilateral relations between the two counties. He said that WASA was providing best services to the people.

Ms Bente Schiller said that Danish government through Danida Business Finance was conducting a feasibility study prior to financing a large scale waste water treatment plant with the newest Danish technology. She expressed her optimism that the project would enhance the living standards of the local population in and around Faisalabad as pollution through waste water was a major health concern.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead by unknown accused in the suburban area Rasulpur Aki Ke.

Police said that Altaf, 42, a resident of Rasulpur, left his home for labour when unidentified suspects shot him dead. On being informed of the incident, police reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. They shifted it to hospital for post-mortem and registered an FIR against the accused on the complaint of the heirs.

MAN DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST

A man died of heart attack at a shrine near Pakki Haveli.

Faqeer Hussain, 40, a resident of Baghicha Mohalla, Mustafabad, died of cardiac arrest during a visit to nearby shrine of Baba Mamay Sar. He was buried by heirs.

MAN INJURED AS

PISTOL GOES OFF

A 22-year-old man was injured after the pistol he was cleaning went off in Sarai Cheemba, Phoolnagar. Sajid was cleaning the pistol in his home when it went off accidentally. Resultantly, he sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.