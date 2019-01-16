Share:

Lahore - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has asked Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to repair streetlights of city. The issue of streetlights has been lingering for a year and the MCL say they run short of funds.

Separately, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amna Imran Khan has granted approval of preliminary planning permission to eight private housing schemes and technical approval of three private housing schemes in Lahore Division.

The preliminary planning permissions and technical approvals were granted on the recommendations of scrutiny committee.

The housing schemes included Pak Land City Housing Scheme for area 377 Kanal and 05 Marla, Mouza Kuryal, Raiwind Railway Road, Lahore, Smart City Housing Scheme for area 745 Kanals and 01 Marla, Mouza Manga Ottar, UBD Canal Road, Lahore,

Nadeem Park Housing Scheme for area 112 Kanal and 10 Marla, Mouza Bangla Kamboan, Ferozpur Road, Tehsil and District Kasur, Shehzada Model City for area 221 Kanal and 17 Marla, Mouza Chunian Utar, Changa Manga Road, Chunian, Kasur, Khayaban-e-Yousaf Housing Scheme, for area 346 Kanal and 08 Marla, Mouza Pattoki Kohna and Chak No 37, Pattoki Bypass, Pattoki, Kasur,

Regal City for area 611 Kanal and 11 Marla, Mouza Jeevan Pura, Sheikhupura, Safiya Homes Housing Scheme for land 264 Kanal and 16 Marla, Mouza Asal Suleman, Off Sua Asal Road, Lahore and Icon Valley Phase-II Housing Scheme, measuring 364 Kanals and 16 Marlas, Mouza Rakh Rai, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

However technical approval was given to Rafi Garden Housing Scheme measuring 129 Kanals and 10 Marla, Mouza Afzal Abad, Changa Manga Road, Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur, Al-Azeem Green Villas, FOR area measuring 651 Kanal and 10 Marla, Mouza Qila Sahab Singh, Peerkot and Jeevan Pora Kalan, Faisalabad By Pass Road, Sheikhupura and Safari Garden Housing Scheme for land measuring 454 Kanal, Mouza Pandoki and Khand, Sua Asal Road, Lahore.