Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has approved a proposal to charge custom duty and taxes on all imported vehicles in ‘dollars’.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which met under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar, considered the proposal of ministry of commerce for importing vehicles. The ECC has approved the proposal that duty and taxes on all imported vehicles in new and used condition under personal baggage or gift scheme will be paid out of foreign exchange arranged by Pakistani nationals themselves. Similarly, local recipient would require bank encashment certificate, showing conversion of foreign remittances to the local currency.

The personal baggage or gift scheme allowed expats to bring home the cars they bought in a foreign country or gift them to friends or family in Pakistan. But this scheme was misused by traders who have turned it into a business by importing multiple cars on one passport for commercial purpose. The State Bank of Pakistan had several times maintained that used vehicles are being imported through “Hundi” which is illegal. For all vehicles in new/used condition to be imported under transfer of residence, personal baggage or under gift scheme, the duty and taxes are to be paid out of foreign exchange arranged by Pakistan nationals themselves or local recipient supported by bank encashment certificate showing conversion of foreign remittance to local currency.

“There have been frequent complaints that the said scheme, means for overseas Pakistanis, are misused by the commercial importers for massive import of used vehicles,” the Ministry of Commerce stated in a summary presented in ECC meeting . Therefore, to stop its misuse, the ECC has taken the decision.

The ECC has also approved regulatory amendments in the Export Policy Order 2016 and Import Policy Order 2016 as proposed by Commerce Division. These will be submitted for consideration of the federal cabinet. The amendments are aimed at enhancing ease of doing business in the country.

The ECC, in consideration of the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Commerce & Textile, accorded approval for withdrawal of customs duty, additional customs duty and sales tax on import of cotton effective 1st of February 2019 to 30th June 2019. The step is aimed at ensuring sufficient supply of cotton for the textile industry, especially its export segment. The ministry of Commerce and Textile informed the ECC that cotton production would reduce during current fiscal year. The meeting was informed that the Cotton Crop Assessment Committee in its last meeting in September estimated that the cotton crop for 2018-19 would be around 10.78 million bales of 170kg, showing a decrease of 9.7pc, compared to the last year, and a decrease of 24pc against the initially fixed target of 14.37m bales. Further, 9.62m bales had already arrived in ginning factories as of Dec 15 and almost 95pc of the cotton had been lifted from farmers.

ECC discussed and approved another proposal from Ministry of Commerce and Textile to clear outstanding claims of drawback of local taxes and levies (DLTL) under the exports incentive scheme announced by the Government in Finance Act 2014-15. The ECC decided that cases which were submitted in time but have been pending due to want of funds, will be entertained by the government. The verified claims worth around Rs 36 billion are pending with State Bank of Pakistan.