Hundreds of farmers from different districts of Punjab continued their sit-in protest at the Mall Road Lahore for pressing their demands on the second day on Wednesday for pressing their demands.

The protesting farmers are demanding decrease in fertilizers prices, cost of per unit electricity and diesel prices. Farmers say that they are not getting right price of their crops including sugarcane and potato.

The protesters said that the cane and potato crops were rotting and they were facing financial losses to the tune of hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The farmers threatened to continue sit-in protest if their demands are not met.