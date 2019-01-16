Share:

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has found data of at least 50,000 bank accounts opened abroad.

According to details, the development came while investigating the data of tax evaders. More information regarding such people will be revealed soon, says FBR.

The accounts data has been found in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and other countries.

The Government began to receive the data through the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). All the information of tax evaders will be remain hidden and secret.

The data is related to the people belonging to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. In UAE 1365 properties belonging to 537 individuals have been found while 316 people having assets in Dubai has utilized amnesty scheme.

Moreover, the amnesty scheme has been able to add around Rs1.2 billion rupees to exchequer .