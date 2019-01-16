Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency has issued the latest version of Red Book for the year 2018 containing names of most wanted human smugglers and traffickers and the list comprises names of four women as well.

The 8th edition of FIA’s “Red Book –2018” contains profiles of 112 “Most Wanted Human Smugglers/Traffickers (MWS/T).”

The “Red Book of Most Wanted Human Smuggler/Traffickers” witnessed an increase in number of human traffickers from 84 in 2017 to 112 in 2018 and thus, FIA has added 29 new most wanted smugglers/traffickers to the list. During 2017, there were total 101 most wanted smugglers and traffickers on the FIA’s list but 18 had been arrested during the same year.

Out of the 112 accused, the maximum number belonged to Punjab as 58 individuals are residents of the province followed by 34 from Islamabad, 15 from Sindh, three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Balochistan. On the top of the list is the name of alleged woman human smuggler Nadia Tanvir, a resident of Model Town Lahore, who faces three cases registered against her on charges of human smuggling.

The Red Book contains the names of 12 most wanted alleged traffickers or smugglers who have fled abroad, and according to FIA, they are reportedly residing in United Kingdom, Guinea, Iran, Thailand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2002, then government had enacted Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Ordinance (PACHTO) to curb rising incidents of human trafficking and smuggling in the country. This was followed by establishment of Anti- Human Trafficking Circles under the Jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against this menace. FIA also established Immigration Vigilance Unit & Internal Accountability Unit to keep an eye over its employees to ensure no official is involved in this crime. A recent investigation report of FIA, submitted to the secretary interior, has revealed the involvement of its officials in human smuggling.

In 2005, the Inter Agencies Task Force (IATF) comprising more than 15 agencies was established to check the porous border of Western Pakistan. FIA in the Red Book says that “Interpol and concerned Foreign Missions in Pakistan have also been taken on board for arrest, apprehension, deportation and repatriation of Most Wanted Human Smugglers/Traffickers in these foreign countries.”

In 2018, the parliament passed two laws—the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 and the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018—as required under the international treaties and conventions to introduce to strict regime to curb human smuggling and trafficking.

According to the latest report on ‘Trafficking in Persons’, the number of human trafficking victims around the world is on the rise as armed groups and terrorists traffic women and children to generate money.

“Human Smuggling is a complex social phenomenon, having multiple push & pull factors.

The situation is exacerbated by porous western border of Pakistan, fast growing population and slow growth of economy of which Human Traffickers take advantage,” said Director General FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon in a message that includes the Red Book. He further said that Pakistan faced numerous economic, social and security challenges since 2007.

“These factors are matter of acute concern for the law enforcement agencies as they provide the ideal environment for transnational organized crime networks to flourish and exploit weaknesses in the system,” Memon said. In response, migrant smuggling issues, the government of Pakistan has taken important steps in developing strategies to combat this crime and protect the rights of victims, he said.

Since 2006, FIA Immigration Wing has issued seven editions of “Red Book” of most wanted human traffickers, proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in illegal immigration, human trafficking and human smuggling.