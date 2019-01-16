Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University has filed a complaint in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences DG Dr Allah Ditta Raza Ch, alleging Dr Allah Ditta Ch committed fraud and embezzlement in funds collected from student registration fees of International Kangaroo Mathematical Contest.

Sitting DG of the Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences Dr Ghulam Mustafa filed the complained in the bureau that summoned Dr Allah Ditta for investigation.

Official sources said that the complaint has been filed after an internal investigation which found massive corruption by the former DG. As per internal investigation, Dr Allah Ditta Ch used fake and forged documents to take over the International Kangaroo Mathematics contest which the ASSMS used to organise in Pakistan.

It was alleged that an amount of Rs278 million has been misappropriated since 2009 while fake and forged receipts were used to embezzle around 20000 Euros.

About 50,000 students appear annually to take part in the Kangaroo test which ASSMS started in Pakistan in 2005.

This came to spotlight when GCU VC Dr Hasan Amir Shah ordered an investigation to find out how the Kangaroo contest was being run as a private business by its former DG.

The fact-finding committee of Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences GC University, Lahore also wrote to the Dr Allah Ditta but he didn’t respond.

AKSF president Dr Gregor Dolinar and secretary Dr Luis Caceres informed the committee that various documents which the former DG presented to the Board of Governors and the school were not from the AKSF.

Gregor Dolinar, president of AKSF, on October 18, 2018, informed the committee that AKSF never received this payment from Dr Allah Ditta and that the receipt provided by Dr Allah Ditta Ch is not from AKSF.

In the email reply, Dr Gregor Dolinar further said: “The AKSF never got any money from Prof ADR Ch except the annual fee, which differed through years but was never higher than 200 Euro per year.

Both documents mentioned in your emails (receipt and certificate) are not carrying the AKSF letterhead, they were not stamped by AKSF, they are not in the archives of our association, and we are not in a position to verify the authenticity of these documents.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Allah Ditta could not be reached for comment.