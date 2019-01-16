Share:

SAMBRIAL-The officials of a Gepco team were beaten up during a raid against electricity theft at Ahmedabad village of Sambrial Tehsil here on Tuesday. \

The Gepco officials carried out the raid following a tip-off that that a villager Amanat Khan is involved in power theft.

They raided to prevent theft but Amanat Khan along with other unidentified accomplices assaulted the Gepco team and then ran away from the scene.The police have launched investigation into the

incident.

SWEATERS

DISTRIBUTED

Politician, journalist and philanthropist Nasir Warraich distributed sweaters among poor students of Government Primary School Fazalpura - Sambrial.

On the occasion, Nasir Warraich stressed that the well-to-do people should come forward and help the poor and needy people.