KASUR-A girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Kot Radha Kishan about two years ago, escaped from the hostage of her abductors after a long period of torture and sexual assault.

Hassan Raza, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan, submitted a complaint to Kot Radha Kishan police that on Feb 1, 2017, accused Naveed Farhan had kidnapped his sister Quratul Ain. He said that he and other family members had searched her everywhere but all their efforts to find her went in vain. He stated: “On Sep 2, 2018, his sister managed to escape from the prison of her abductor and reached his elder sister’s home. She told us that accused Naveed Farhan had taken her to an unknown place where he continuously subjected her to sexual assault.” Police started investigation after registering a case.

THIEVES SWEEP HOUSE

Thieves stole Rs250,000 cash and other valuables from a house in Kot Gajjan Singh. Mehmood Ali, a resident of Kot Gajjan Singh, an area of Changa Manga, was at a wedding along with his family. In their absence, unknown thieves broke into the house and stole Rs250,000 cash and other valuables . Changa Manga police were investigating.

FOUR PRISONERS RELEASED

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed visited Kasur District Jail. She ordered to release four prisoners imprisoned for minor crimes.

30 nabbed in police operations

Police claimed to have arrested 30 suspects including 11 wanted proclaimed offenders during the ongoing operations against criminal elements. The police also recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession. According to police, the operation was launched on the orders of Kasur DPO Dr Shehzad Asif during which the police arrested 11 wanted proclaimed offenders and had started investigation. The police also recovered illegal arms; they also lassoed three drug-peddlers and recovered 140 litres of locally brewed liquor and 1.5kg of Charas from them.

Phoolnagar police arrested six gamblers during a raid and recovered stake money from them. Whereas B-Division police and Khuddian police arrested three persons for flying kites and recovered kites and string rolls from them. Cases were registered against them.

THREE INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Three persons including a woman were injured in two different traffic accidents in Kasur, police said.

In Badhu Jeuna Chunian, motorbike riders Abdul Ghafoor and Ghulam Abbas became seriously injured and were shifted to Chunian Hospital.

In another incident, M Sharif and his wife Sharifan Bibi were injured in collision between a car and a motorbike near Adda Talwandi. The couple received serious injuries. Local police were doing investigation.