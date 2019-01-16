Share:

HAFIZABAD-The female students and their parents have expressed grave concern over the increasing incidents of eve-teasing around Govt Islamia College for Women and Govt Girls Double Section High School Hafizabad. They have called upon the DPO to deploy policemen to relieve the girl students from harassment.

The girl students said that during opening and closing timings of both these institutions, located on Alipur Road, scores of youths loitered around them; they also teased and harassed the girl students. They further said that sometime past mobile squads of police were deployed around the girl schools and colleges at the opening and closing time; but due to unknown reasons no policeman was deputed there which encouraged youths to tease the girl students.