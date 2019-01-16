Planning and Development Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said the government is finalizing
Talking to media persons in Islamabad Wednesday, the minister said core objective of the plan is to create 10 million jobs in five years and enhance
The minister said that we are cognizant of the fact that the 12th Five Year Plan is presented in the backdrop of serious macroeconomic imbalances and a huge structural deficit.
The minister said macroeconomic imbalances of this magnitude could not be sustained for
He stated that the growth strategy of the government is focusing on ensuring quality and inclusiveness of economic growth or human capital,
Giving details of the main targets missed in the previous plan, he said the average real GDP growth of 4.8 percent during the plan masked many inequalities like crop sector grew marginally by 0.6 percent in these five years which employs 38 percent of
Public investment increased by 1.2 percentage points in this period to keep investment almost stable.
Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said National savings could not reach even at half the targeted level of 21.3% and fell to 10.4%.
He said previous government sowed the seeds of fiscal indiscipline by parking deficit in the commodity, Public Sector Enterprises and power sector deficits, which will continue to haunt the fiscal consolidation efforts.
The 5.8% growth in 2017-18 was based upon 6 months data and will be revised on the basis of