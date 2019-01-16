Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, while appreciating incumbent government, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only government that was making history by its all steps as it was striving hard to meet economic crisis without availing International Monetary Fund (IMF) option so far. Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited and would keep visiting all friendly countries for strengthening the national economy and IMF was the last option of the government that would be availed on soft conditions. He said it was the practice of last governments to approach IMF for loan on strict conditions which had bankrupted the national economy. Responding to a question, he said all these issues were generated during the regimes of PPP and PMLN but both did not do anything to sort out the national issues. "PTI did not come in power previously so blaming it for others' failures is not a fair stance", he further said.

He said PTI's ministers and advisers were never involved in corruption or purchasing foreign property with the public taxes. He said the government welcomed the positive criticism and feedback to boost the economy and improve the national institutions.