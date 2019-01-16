Share:

FAISALABAD:- The growers have been advised to water their wheat crop in-time so as to get healthy and bumper yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Tuesday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers do not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the produce. He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation, whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days. The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that grains of wheat can become fully developed, he added.