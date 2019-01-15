Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft, Pakistan launched Imagine Cup 2019 to foster innovation among students and to enable them to transform their ambitions into reality. Statement issued said that the ceremony also marked signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between HEC and five universities for collaboration in functioning of HEC EduTV.

Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, was the chief guest. Executive Director HEC Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Asghar, Abid Zaidi, Country Manager Microsoft, Mike Yeah, Assistant General Council, Microsoft, Middle East and a number of Vice Chancellors, faculty members and students were also present. This global technology competition boasts of several success stories emerging from the competition. It is a vibrant platform to innovate, get recognised and eventually get enabled to bring about a positive change.

Imagine Cup continues to foster innovation among students and enables them to transform their ambitions into reality. The winner team will now represent Pakistan at the upcoming worldwide finals to compete among global teams for a USD $100,000 prize. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Banuri underlined that imagination is the real essence of education as well as human life and spirit. “Imagination enables the mankind to design other possible worlds.”

The Chairman appreciated the NUST SEECS (School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science) who won the Imagine Cup 2018 national finals. He said the young minds of Pakistan have a great potential and imagination skills. “We need your brain power to solve our problems and transform the challenges facing our country into opportunities,” he emphasised. Dr Banuri said that HEC plans to move towards paperless office. He added that a job portal has been created where the academia, especially universities, can post their jobs and find suitable candidates.

Highlighting the importance of Higher Education Information Management System (HEIMS), he said a Campus Management System is being evolved to bring all the HEC technology-linked initiatives onto a single platform. He said Imagine Cup provides youth with education, exposure, and networking opportunity.

He said that networking is a part and parcel of the partnership between HEC and Microsoft. In his remarks, Abid Zaidi said Microsoft strives to bring the right set of tools and technology towards the students so that they can change the work for the better. He observed that Pakistani students are the agents of change and they need the right set of tools to succeed.

He stated that as a technology company, Microsoft wants to empower students and enable them to shape the future.