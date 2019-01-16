Share:

Man dies, wife injured in road accident

A 40-year-old man died and his wife wounded critically when a trailer bumped into their motorcycle on Multan Road near Manga Mandi on Tuesday. Rescue workers said the man died on the spot while the woman was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries. The deceased was identified by police as Pervaiz, a resident of district Nankana Sahib. The condition of injured woman was said to be critical till late Tuesday. The driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene soon after the accident. The police impounded the vehicle and were investigating the incident. Also, four young men were injured in a raod accident Township. The injured identified as Waseem, Yasir, Usman, and Arslan were shifted to hospital on ambulances. A rescue official said all the four men riding in a car were going to a market when they had the accident on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. The tractor driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Abducted child recovered from woman

City police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a five-year-old boy who was abducted from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park a couple of days ago. The police also arrested a woman who allegedly kidnapped the child when was playing in the park. The boy, Muhammad Saad, visited the park along with his family on Sunday afternoon but disappeared later. Following the abduction of the child, the police got CCTV footage that showed the boy leaving the park along with a Burka-clad woman. Also, the police registered a criminal case against unidentified kidnappers on the complaint of Hafiz Fahad Amman, father of the boy, and launched the investigation. A police official said the Dolphins Police Squad during routine checking intercepted a suspected woman in the same locality and recovered the child from her custody. The police handed over the boy to his parents. The suspect named by police as Naheed Islam was sent to the lock-up. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

Prof Attiya Mubarak elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

The Board of the Commissioners of the Punjab Healthcare Commission has unanimously elected senior health professional Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid as the Chairperson BoC. This was decided at the 41stBoC meeting held at the PHC office here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by members BoC Justice (retd) Karamat Nazir Bhandari, GM Sikander, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Prof Dr Mira Phalbus, Prof Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, Fatima Fazal, Usman Yousuf and ShahzadYousuf. Prof Attiya Mubarak thanked the Commissioners for reposing their confidence in her. She hoped that the Board would further improve the performance of the PHC by bringing betterment in standards of the healthcare service delivery and elimination of quackery through effective strategy. She observed that the performance of the PHC would be improved further through better strategy and persistent efforts. “By implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), people will get the same treatment, and the PHC will ensure it at all costs,” she added. On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing about the PHC ambit of working and performance. The BoC thanked and lauded former members of the BoC, COO and the PHC team for their performance. The Board was told about the action taken against all types of quacks, and the Commissioners lauded the continuing crackdown on quacks.–Staff Reporter