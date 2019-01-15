Share:

SIALKOT-The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Pakistani border villages in Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary here. No loss of life occurred in the "cross-border" terrorism. However, the Indian BSF shelling created panic and harassment among local population.

According to senior Rangers officials, the Indian BSF targeted civilian population with unprovoked intensified mortar shelling in Abiyaal Dogar, Karol, Nangal and surrounding villages in Shakargarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary here.

The Indian BSF started shelling on these border villages at around 10:30am here (Tuesday), which continued for almost an hour till 11:15am.

The Rangers officials said that Indian BSF used small and big weapons besides firing mortar shells on the civilian population.

According to local people, the boundary walls of several houses were riddled with shells and bullets fired by the Indian BSF.

The senior officials of the Punjab Rangers said that the Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively, making the enemy's guns silent.

"No injury or death is reported," confirmed the officials.

It was the first ceasefire violation along the Sialkot Working Boundary here in new year 2019 so far.

SIAL REMAIN CLOSED

The Sialkot International Airport remained closed for repair to its runways here. Sialkot International Airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza informed that the airport will be opened for flight operation on Jan 17, 2019.

He said that all the flight operations remained suspended at Sialkot international airport here and would remain suspended, adding that all scheduled flights have been rescheduled for convenience of the passengers.

15 arrested for violation of kite flying ban

The police have arrested as many as 15 accused for selling, purchasing and flying kites, violating the official ban, during a crackdown conducted in various parts of Sialkot city here on Tuesday.

According to local senior police officials, the police have sent the violators identified as: Nadeem, Arif, Tariq, Tajammal, Naveed, Imtiaz, Saleem, Muhammad Iqbal, Muneer, Shoaib, Ejaz Ahmed, Salman, Abdul Rauf, Hamza and Kaleem behind the bars after registration separate cases against them.

Police also recovered a big quantity of kites, strings and related material from the accused. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

YOUTH NABBED

The Daska Police have arrested a village Veerwala-Satrah based accused youth Hassan for making a fictitious call to Police helpline Rescue 15 about his abduction for ransom by some unknown accused.

Police arrested the accused when he was wandering there in village after making the wrong call.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars. Further investigation is underway in this regard.