Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Investiture ceremony of the newly elected Student Council 2018-19 was conducted at IMCG, F-6/2 in the college auditorium. The chief guest for the function was renowned educationist Fatima Badar. The recitation of verses from the Holy Quran was done by Bareera Shakir after which Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool was presented by Aleeza Satti. Before the presentation of college anthem, Saadat Hameed (HOD) Biology Department offered special prayers for the departed soul of Khalida Hussasin Rizvi who wrote the college anthem of IMCG F6/2 after which the college anthem was sung by Aleeza and the group. Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani in her welcome address extended her gratitude to the worthy guests and congratulated the newly elected Council and their respected parents. In her address, the Principal shed light on the academic and co-curricular achievements during the year 2018. She shared with the audience the brilliant results shown by the students of IMCG, F-6/2 at all levels. She further told the audience about the ongoing construction of the new college block comprising 10 classrooms that will accommodate ever increasing number of the students. While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality and discipline. She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students. The oath taking of the new President was followed by a candle exchange ceremony in which the former President Areeba Javed handed over the candle of power for assuming office, to the new President Umbreen Zaman. The chief guest took oath from President Umbreen Zaman, Vice President Haleema Sadia, Malik General Secretary Mahnoor Habib; Joint Secretary Roumaisa Nadeem etc took oath.

The new President Umbreen Zaman, in her address to the audience expressed her gratitude to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and made sure that she and her team would do their level best to come up to the expectations of everyone by the help of God. Fatima Badar congratulated the new council members and advised them to work with full dedication for the betterment of the college.

She highlighted the significance of the college council and the important role played by its members in benefit of the college and its students. Fatima Badar also felt nostalgic and remembered the past days when she served at IMCG F6/2 as the Principal. At the end, Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani presented college insignia and flowers to Fatima Badar.