Share:

LAHORE - IPC, 3D Modelling and Jazz won their round matches against Akzonobel, UBS XI and Honda in the Premier Super League. In the first match played at Township Whites Cricket Ground, IPC beat Akzonobel by 40 runs. IPC set a target of 186 runs in the first innings. In reply, Akzonobel could score 145. Waheed Anwar from IPC played a brilliant innings of 51 runs and was awarded man of the match. In the match at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, 3D Modelling outclassed UBS XI by 9 wickets. Batting first, UBS XI scored 135 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. 3D Modeling chased the target losing just one wicket. For his brilliant unbeaten knock of 51 runs, Muhammad Jawad earned player of the match award. In another match at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Jazz beat Honda by two wickets. Batting first, Honda were all out for 123 while in reply, Jazz achieved the target for the loss of eight wickets. Jazz’ Khawar Jahangeer clinched three wickets and hit 26 to win man of the match award.