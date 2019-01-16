Share:

TOKYO - The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee confirmed that he had been questioned by French authorities Tuesday but repeated his denial there was anything improper about Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games. French financial prosecutors investigating a multi-million dollar payment made by the bid committee to a Singaporean consultancy questioned Tsunekazu Takeda in Paris and he was placed under formal investigation for suspected corruption on Dec 10. Takeda told a packed news conference there were no reasons to doubt any part of Japan’s dealings with the Singaporean consultancy in connection with Tokyo’s bid and that he would cooperate fully with French authorities. After apologising to the Japanese people and everyone involved in organising the 2020 Tokyo Games for worrying them.–Agencies