LAHORE - PML-N’s Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Tuesday has become the first legislator to take part in proceedings of the Punjab Assembly on the production order issued by the Speaker.

The PA had amended its rules of procedure last day that empowered the Speaker to issue order of production of a legislator in custody for a session. Custodians of the National Assembly and all other provincial legislatures have already powers to issue production orders of detained members.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi issued orders for production of Khawaja Salman Rafiq after gazette notification of amendments on Tuesday and he was brought to the House when the proceedings were about to conclude amid thumping of desks and slogans from his colleagues.

The House adopted two resolutions of public interest, one on agenda and the other out of turn, on private members day.

On arrival in the PA, PML-N legislators garlanded and showered rose petals on Khawaja Salman Rafi. While thumping desks, they chanted slogans of sheer aya.

Speaking on the PA floor, Khawaja Salman Rafiq thanked all the parties especially Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and Law Minister Raja Basharat for historic development of amendment in rules and procedures of the provincial legislature. He said that it was a victory of the this august House. He suggested amending laws relating to working of National Accountability especially its powers relating to remand. He said that the NA should amend law and give powers of giving remand and bail to the courts. Referring to treatment of PML-N leaders and legislators, he said that he did not want the same things happening to PTI colleagues. He said that there was need of making joint efforts for political stability, rule of law, protection of human rights and strengthening of the democracy and democratic norms. “In custody, I use to recite Holy Quran and read books of famous personalities. I have already complied 100 pages of my biography”, he said.

PPP’s Hassan Murtaza said that the Opposition would support the treasury in good moves like issuance of production orders for detained members. He said that atmosphere in the House was quite cordial for the last 3-4 days and it should continue in future. He said that the PPP has always supported and given sacrifices for the cause of democracy. He said that positive criticism was right of the opposition.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that leadership of PTI and allies had supported amendments in rules of procedures of PA. He said that decisions would be taken in the interest of the country and for the sake of strengthening of democracy regardless of short term political gains. He said that there was need of moving ahead with the plan of adding to the respect of the House.

During Question Hour, Ch Parvez Elahi expressed annoyance over casual attitude of Food Minister Samiullah Ch. The minister failed to give satisfactory replies on the government policy to check illegal activities of sugar millers. He asked the minister if government had any policy in this regard. The minister said that there was a draft policy, though he could not produce the same before the House. He suggested the minster to present the draft policy before the cabinet meeting for formal approval and then present it before the House.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari, who was chairing the session after Question Hour, directed suspension of Medical Superintendent who had recorded his conversation with Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The issue was raised on a point of order by treasury member upon which he directed Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to immediately issue suspension orders of the MS Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi.

Out of eight resolutions on agenda, five were pended and two withdrawn by the movers. One resolution on agenda was passed. The House also adopted another resolution out of turn.

The House passed the resolution moved by PTI’s Momina Hameed that demanded the NA to amend rules relating to the election commission in such a way to declare seat of MPA vacant if he/she failed to take oath even after three months after victory. The resolution says that no constituency should be deprived of representation in the assembly.

The House also passed the resolution of PTI’s Seemabia Tahir that paid tributes to the armed forces for shooting down Indian drone in Bagh sector. The resolution expressed satisfaction over Pak army’s capacities and preparedness to defend the homeland displayed by the successful guarding of borders against enemy spy drone, and expressed hopes that army would use its capacities in future to defend the country.