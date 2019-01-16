Share:

Kohistan - At least nine labourers were killed during land sliding on Karakorum Highway in district upper Kohistan late on Monday night.

The labourers were working on construction of Dasu Hydropower Project. According to SHO Dasu Naseeruddin Babar landslides are routine due to construction work at Karakarum Highway. He said labourers were on their way in a van to Dasu from Barseen after completing work when their vehicle hit by a landslide.

The accident occurred at Zero Point of the project at Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Locals, Kohistan administration personnel, police and Dasu Hydro Power Project workers retrieved the bodies of the ill-fated labourers from the big chunk of the earth with heavy equipment.

The dead bodies were handed over to families after necessary legal work.

The dead labourers belonging to Jalkot area were identified as Hujjat Meer s/o Ameer, Soon Zar s/o Sobat Rehman, Muhammad Ghani son of Wazir, Azam Riaz s/o Muhammad Nadan, Abdul Malik s/o Muhammad Khalid, Malook Shah s/o Daud, Sai fur Rehman s/o Mansoor and Shabeer Ahmed s/o Daud.

Regional police chief Raja Abdul Saboor said the incident took place on a hilly road late on Monday. Police said there were no survivors but locals feared one or two people were still missing.

Rains and snowfall often cause landslides and flash floods in northern areas where millions live in mountainous areas.

Kohistan is located about 200 kilometers, or 120 miles, north of Mansehra, an impoverished but scenic district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of labourers in a land sliding incident at Karakoram Highway.

In a condolence message with the aggrieved families, Bilawal Bhutto urged the government to announce financial assistance for the families who lost their beloved ones.

Bilawal Bhutto said that firm and adequate measures should be taken to provide urgent rescue facilities and mitigate the disaster risks in the future.