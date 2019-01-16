Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has lambasted the selectors and team management for carrying unprepared team to South Africa, which resulted in humiliating defeats and whitewash in the three Test-match series.

In an interview with The Nation, Latif said: “It was obvious that green caps had to struggle and suffer at the hands of Proteas at their home soil. Firstly, Pakistani selectors never paid heed towards ensuring focus on major area of concern that is middle order, while team management was carrying Usman Salahuddin and Saad for last one year or so, they were never given proper chances. All of a sudden, both were dropped from the highly important tour of South Africa while half fit or even unfit players were given go ahead, while fully fit players were left high and dry.”

He said one can easily judge the sorry state of the team selection and poor planning in the second Test. “Azhar Ali was sent to bat at number four, a position he had never played before and in the second innings, he was promoted to number three while Fakhar Zaman was sent at number six in the second innings. What was going in the coach’s mind, it is still a mystery. Mir Hamza and others were not considered.

“The reason is very simple as after winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, no one was thinking about ground reality and they were least bothered about paying heed towards the main issue of strengthening the team mentally and physically for the longer version of the game. Pakistan team had played 13 Test matches and lost 8. They won only four against Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and drew with England.

“After losing the second Test, it was obvious that the team management would turn the focus towards One-Day Internationals but nothing was done in this regard and they had completely lost the hope of doing well in the last Test, that was the reason why they included Fahim Ashraf and Shadab Khan for last Test,” he added.

The former captain said now Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez, Usman Shinwari and Shan Masood were selected in the ODI squad. “It is true that there are flaws and weaknesses in Sarfraz’ captaincy especially in the longest version of the game. In last 18 months, 10 bowlers and as many 10 batsmen were changed, which is not the way of working.

“Now focus is on ODIS. South Africa is not an easy opponent and they will give very tough time to green caps. If Pakistan brings in new skipper, even then this team will not deliver well nor produce over-the-moon results in Test matches as well as in ODIs. The mistakes they have committed are not easy to rectify. Domestic top performers like Abid Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali and Saud Shakeel were not tried, which is another main reason behind the team’s downfall,” he added.

Latif said there is a dire need to groom young bowlers and mustn’t bring them immediately in the national team. “Shaheen Shah Afridi was taken to next level very soon and look what happened, he was not considered for the third Test. This is not the right approach. A lot of question marks are left on selection committee but same things will continue till the World Cup, as there is no time left now, and team green will suffer more.”

“I think major changes are on the cards after the world cup, as always witnessed in the past. New Zealand, Australia, India, South Africa and England are well-balanced and settled teams. I think they will vie for top honours and have bright chances of doing well in the world cup and they hold chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Now around 15 white-ball matches are left for green caps prior to the world cup, including five against Australia and as many against England. We only have one power hitter in form of Fakhar Zaman and let’s see what Imam-ul-Haq does in the ODIs,” Latif concluded.