The word leadership has many meanings. In short, a leader is a person who leads others towards doing the right things. A leader sets directions, policies and builds an inspiring vision. The process of leadership is all about mapping out where his team needs to go to achieve business missions and goals. A leader creates something new, dynamic, exciting and inspiring. Political leaders are very important and their job is to assess the distribution of authority and resources. Political leadership is also an important concept. Our world is full of loyal and inspiring leaders but sadly very few are considered as an ideal leader. Political leaders through the authority of government build strong relationship with other stakeholders and also a good relation with the political leaders of other countries. Shortly, a political leader is once who make effective decisions for the betterment and well-being of its nation and also take initiatives for the implementation of these decisions.

Pakistan has been facing tough economic, financial and legal crisis from the last few decades. International sanctions and global economic slowdown are such factors which were not in the control of Pakistani leaders and hence made the Pakistan’s economic conditions worst. Mismanagement and the inability of leaders in key areas over long periods have really worsened Pakistan’s economic and financial difficulties. Political instability and poor law and order situation in Pakistan have given birth to crisis like corruption and poor production of goods by the manufacturer. Despite this worst situation, it is argued that still right policies can be set by a rule-based governance which would be able to put Pakistan back on the road towards success. By resolving financial problems, providing quality educations, and reforming government of Pakistan, are vital policy actions which can shape a better future for the country and can solve the financial and economic crisis to much extent (Parvez Hassan. 1998).

In 21st century, Pakistan has been suffered from a serious problem known as “Establishment”. In Pakistan, every department or any vital areas are controlled by this so called problem of “Establishment”. Establishment consists of key positions’ network. This network covers key positions of all the departments in the country. This network provides safety to their “touts” to guarantee them that they will reside on their positions and thus corruption prevails because of very deep roots of this establishment. In 21st century, it has also been noted that because of international interface and manipulation, the people who were being declared as corrupt people initially, warmly welcomed by the public with open arms after sometimes. Common English saying suits on this phenomenon, i.e. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me”. This is one of the main reason that why the governance of Pakistan is not in the hands of loyal and sincere politicians. After its inception, it was happened that loyal and able politicians were dismissed from the main stream and only corrupt and dummy agents were left in Pakistan’s governance. Only dummy agents and rubber stamps were being used everywhere because of the physical absence of corrupted leaders and they made important decisions about Pakistani policies to be set out, outside the country, in the places where they reside (CSS Forum, 2018).

The situation of national and global threats and crisis in Pakistan from last few decades demanded a new vision of leadership for Pakistan. All these challenges faced by Pakistani governance demanded such a vision that draws from the past but also has potential to accept and follow the rules of well-educated leaders who have developed innovative solutions for the critical problems. Well this change has also been brought in the country with the new and organized government of Imran Khan (current Prime Minister of Pakistan) and will be brought more effectively in future by developing innovative solutions to financial and economic crisis. In the words of Imran Khan, leadership comes when you start thinking for others. He says that a leader should always be selfless, doing something for others and hence the others will start thinking of you positively. He has also brought merit based system in the country. In short, leadership is such a trait which must be guided by a clear sense of what we stand for (Progress, 2018). Today, we are looking for a visionary leadership for our current political leaders possessing traits like personal integrity, courage and determinant.

TANVEER AHMAD,

Lahore, January 14.