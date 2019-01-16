Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 6-member delegation of Malaysia, headed by Rosin Al-Rehman, CEO Antahraya, visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday. The delegation was representing various sectors including glass, timber, halal food and SMEs etc. Speaking at the occasion, Rosin Al-Rehman said that Pakistan and Malaysia have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields and both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of potential cooperation. Halal Foods is a big market and Malaysia is importing Halal meet from non-Muslim countries including India. We want to export Halal meat from Pakistan, a brother Muslim country, and we had visited different local food companies for possible joint ventures in Halal food, he added. Similarly, tourism, timber and glass are other sectors where Pakistani traders can explore new avenues of cooperation with Malaysian counterparts.

He also appreciated RCCI contribution towards trade activities and close ties between the business communities of the two countries through exchange of delegations.

Earlier, RCCI acting president Muhammad Fayyaz Qureshi, in his welcome address, said that Pakistan has favorable environment for foreign direct investment (FDIs) and urged the Malaysian delegation to invest in joint ventures in food sector.

He also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting trade activities in the region and said that our ultimate goal was to interact with local and international trade partners to have more investment in the country. Halal Food is a big market and both Pakistan and Malaysia can improve ties and shared their experiences, in cattle farming, modern slaughter house and frozen meat.