ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Statistics Division Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday directed to expedite the process of appointing Chief Statistician and fill the vacant posts of members of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The minister further directed that remaining vacant posts of Bureau should not be filled automatically rather their need assessment be carried out first before proceeding further in the matter.

The minister, who also holds the additional portfolio of Statistics Division, expressed these views while chairing the 16th meeting of the Governing Council of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here. Secretary Statistics Division Ms Shaista Sohail, members Governing Council and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Khusro Bakhtyar underlined the need for devising a strategy for automation of data collection in order to have authentic economic statistics for better policy making. The minister emphasized that PBS should devise a mechanism to deliver more reliable official figures relating to economy, population, agriculture, trade and other areas. The minister called for including ‘disabled’ column in PSLM questionnaire to develop disability estimates at the district level to help government devise policy for betterment of handicapped persons.

During the meeting, various agenda items came under discussion. Noting that the last meeting of the Governing Council was held in April last year, the Minister directed to convene meeting initially every month and later quarterly in order to clear all the backlog and ensure smooth and efficient functioning of organization. During the meeting, Secretary Statistics briefed the minister, among others, about the work done by the Bureau since its last meeting including holding of 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 and completion of 11th round of PSLM.

The secretary also gave a briefing on major initiatives being undertaken by PBS presently.